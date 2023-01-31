GameStop burglary suspect busted by police after injuring self during break-in

LAUREL, Md. — Police busted an alleged burglar in Laurel after he injured himself during a break-in.

It happened around 3:30am Tuesday when an alarm rang out at the GameStop on Laurel Fort Meade Road.

Arriving officers noticed the front windows of the store and the neighboring Subway restaurant shattered.

While investigating they got word of a man seeking treatment for a laceration to the hand.

It turns out he was the suspect police were looking for related to the burglaries.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Christian Alexander Wells-Dixon and took him into custody.