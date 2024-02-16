'Games and Stuff' is celebrating being the biggest on the east coast

GLEN BURNIE — The largest games store on the east coast is in our area.

Tomorrow they're celebrating their title with a gaming convention.

The store is 'Games and Stuff' in Glen Burnie.

They've been in the area for 24 years and recently moved into a new store more than triple the size of their old one.

The owner says that lets them bring more events like this one to the store.

"Board games in particular have really kind of taken off over the past few years and here we've also got a larger event room," says Paul Alexander Butler, the owner of the store.

"At the old space with covid we kind of had to pull back from events and a lot of that space had been cannabalized by web operations , what have you. Here we've got a much larger event space where we're able to lean into events in a new way."

Tomorrow's event will have creators of several games including the designer of the award-winning game wingspan as well as several Maryland-native game creators.