GAME 1: Joan Jett to sing National Anthem, Adam Jones to throw out first pitch

BALTIMORE — The Orioles game on Saturday will feature rock-and-roll icon Joan Jett singing the national anthem, and Adam Jones throwing out the first pitch.

The team sent out information about Game 1 of the American League Division Series, which starts at 1:03 p.m. Oct. 7.

Parking lots will open to fans at 9:30 a.m., ballpark gates will open at 10:30 a.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 1:03 p.m.

Adam Jones, who spent 11 seasons with the O's and ranks fourth in team history in at-bats and total bases, will return to throw out the first pitch. Jones retired as an Oriole on Sept. 15.

Joan Jett is a lifelong Orioles fan, in addition to being a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter. She's known for her time with the Blackhearts, which formed in 1979, and Top 40 singles like "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."

WMAR Joan Jett



The Orioles will also welcome Girls, Inc., of Washington County as a guest for Game 1. The group works to empower all girls to be self-sufficient, responsible, and confident young women, and attendees to the game will get concessions vouchers and Orioles hats. The team is welcoming various community groups for each 2023 postseason game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.