Police drone catches Peeping Tom exposing self to Montgomery County residents

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police say they've arrested a Silver Spring man who went around neighborhoods, repeatedly traumatizing residents by exposing himself.

Steven Jarezz Adams, 32, is allegedly responsible for a series of Peeping Tom incidents between December of 2025 and January 2026.

The first report came in overnight Christmas Eve.

A woman in the 8300 block of McCullough Lane in Gaithersburg claimed Adams exposed himself through her sliding glass door.

On January 7, in the same block, another woman noticed the shadow of a man believed to be Adams through her window blinds.

That same night Adams is accused of flashing a light through a home sliding glass door on Silkcotton Way.

On January 15 police say Adams returned to McCullough Lane.

A resident there spotted outside activity on his home security camera system.

It was Adams on the patio. When approached by the victim, Adams reportedly pulled out a knife.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for Adams, police flew a drone around an apartment complex on Gramercy Boulevard in Derwood.

The drone captured Adams looking into several ground level apartments, exposing himself.

As officers moved in to handcuff him, Adams tried running away but was unsuccessful.

Turns out Adams has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2015, including prior convictions for indecent exposure and burglary.

Detectives believe there could be more victims who've yet to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 240-773-5770.