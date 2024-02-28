Gabe's department store closes Carney location

CARNEY, Md. — Gabe's Stores, which used to be known as Gabriel Brothers, has closed its department store in the Carney area of Baltimore County.

Gabe's was located in the North Plaza shopping center, off of Waltham Woods Road near the Beltway.

A resident posted a photo of the Gabe's sign being taken down, commenting, "End of an era" on Facebook.

The location has also been removed from the Gabe's website. The site now shows two Gabe's stores in the Baltimore area - on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, and at Eastpoint Mall.

(The Edgewood store moved from the Constant Friendship Shopping Center in Abingdon.)

Gabe's Stores have not responded to a request for comment.

The company is based in West Virginia and has stores nationwide.