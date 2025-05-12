Gabby Samone shows 'How far she'll go' to reach 'Home' and American Idol glory

Baltimore songstress Gabby Samone went full Disney Princess and then took the audience to Oz on American Idol Sunday night.

Round 1

Gabby was challenged with singing the most "wordy" song yet. And…she still crushed it.

On a night where American Idol's top 7 were lending their voices to Disney classics,

Gabby's voice soared through "How Far I'll Go" from the animated film "Moana."

Lionel Richie said, "I just love your performance."

Carrie Underwood seconded the notion, saying, "Your voice was made for songs like that.... You got those high notes just in spades, just in the bag."

Round 2

For her second song, Samone sang "Home" from the classic movie and Broadway musical The Wiz, based on The Wizard of Oz.

She didn't need to click her heels to take everyone to the Emerald City. As usual, she changed the weather in the room with her elegant notes.

The crowd was on their feet.

Lionel Richie said, "You were singing that song like you were closing the show."

Carrie Underwood said, "Your talent is just ridiculous. I'm in awe."

Luke Bryan proclaimed, "That's maybe my favorite performance you've done of the year."

The Vote:

Unfortunately, Gabby was not voted to go to the top 5, but the ascension of her star is just beginning. She has every tool in her kit to become the next rnb/pop star.