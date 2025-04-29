Gabby Samone has 'a song for you' and it sounds amazing

Luke Bryan said it perfectly after Baltimore's newest shining singing star performed on American Idol Monday night: "I'm speechless."

The rest of the judges' tables were floored as well.

Carrie Underwood said Samone was "absolute perfection." Lionel Richie said, "I have nothing more to say."

The 22-year-old Samone continues to say 'Even though I'm new here, I belong with the greats.'

Following her tremendous rendition of Whitney Houston's "Saving All My Love for You" on Sunday night, she took on Donny Hathaway's "A Song for You" and knocked it out of the park.

Even though she was sitting down, her voice echoed and reverberated through the theater.

She let everyone know that even though she is a vocal powerhouse, she can embody the introspective and reflective vibe of Hathaway's track.

Gabby Samone is moving to the top 10!

