Funeral announced for Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson who was killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and his high school teammate Isaiah Hazel.

Both men were killed in a car crash earlier this month in Upper Marlboro.

The collision also claimed the life of fellow friend and teammate Anthony Lytton Jr.

All three attended Wise High School in Prince George's County.

Jackson, a 24-year-old cornerback, was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The funeral for Jackson and Hazel is scheduled for 11am on July 26 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden International.

A public viewing will be held beforehand at 9am.