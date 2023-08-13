Fundraiser in honor of late Morgan State wide receiver raises money for other student athletes

BALTIMORE — A celebration of life and legacy.

The Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation fundraising gala was held on Saturday.

Cofield was the starting wide receiver for Morgan State. He died in August 2020, at just 20 years old, following a motorcycle accident.

His mom later started a foundation in his name, awarding scholarships to other student athletes to attend HBCUs in Maryland.

Dr. Chere M. Goode, founder and president, Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation, Inc.

In my journey of grieving the loss of Jordan, I knew I didn’t' want his legacy and his memory to be forgotten. Jordan was scholastic, but he was also athletic, and so now we're awarding other students who are athletes as well scholarships and sending them to finish what Jordan was unable to finish," said Dr. Chere M. Goode, founder and president, Jordan Alexander Cofield Foundation, Inc.

Jordan had dreams of playing in the NFL. He also made the dean's list at Morgan State.

This was the second annual fundraising gala.