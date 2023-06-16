Funding still available for Emergency Rental Assistance

BALTIMORE — Millions of dollars in funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) is available and Baltimore City is urging residents who are struggling to pay rent to apply before the June 23 deadline.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) can help residents apply for the funding, which is administered through the United Way of Central Maryland.

According to the United Way, $3 million in ERA funding is available. It can provide eligible tenants up to 15 months of rental payments.

Tenants cannot apply for the funding on their own. They must reach out to their management office so HABC can submit an application on their behalf.

To contact HABC, click here to visit their website. You can speak to a HABC staff member directly by calling the main office at 410-396-3232. Hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.