Full Tilt Brewing in North Baltimore closing its doors

BALTIMORE — Full Tilt Brewing in North Baltimore announced on Facebook it's closing its doors for good in mid-March. Owners Nick Fertig and Dan Baumiller announced the brewery's last day will be March 12.

In a post on Monday night, they thanked everyone who supported them and said they would not "recommend anyone open a taproom right before COVID-19 and crippling inflation."

Before opening their taproom in 2019 they contract brewed out of Peabody Heights for years. Right now they say they have no plans to do that while they figure out what is next.

The brewery was known for creative beers, including a Berger Cookie Chocolate Stout. They partnered with DeBaufre Bakeries to produce a stout inspired by the sweet, rich cookie. They also created a sour series called Dan's Jams where they brewed unique beers with everything from sour gummy worms to rainbow sherbert.

In 2020, they also collaborated with rock band All time Low to create a beer called "Beer Maria."

They want one last thing from the people of Baltimore, "We ask that you do one thing: GET TILTED... as much, and as often as you possibly can in these next two weeks of operations. Drink our beer, eat our food, play our games, listen to our music, and TIP OUR STAFF. That's all that we ask."