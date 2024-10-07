Full Moon Pub & Grill catches fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Reisterstown's longtime Full Moon Pub & Grill, along Route 140 near Finksburg, caught fire Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported, said Baltimore County Fire Department.

*Final update* 1100 blk of Westminster Pk. Crews clearing the scene. BG&E and Fire Investigators on scene. No reports of injury. DT0930 *TA pic.twitter.com/6nkoZc8WRa — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 6, 2024

The pub posted on Facebook that it was a "small electrical fire" and they hope to reopen soon.