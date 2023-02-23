From tragedy to change; why one family is working to change drug testing policies in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Fentanyl overdose is on the rise in Maryland but the drug isn’t always tested for in urine samples.

One family is working to change that following the death of a loved one.

It started with a pill, from a friend in college.

“You didn’t think anything of it at the time cause it’s from a doctor and you think that it’s going to be safe," said Melanie Yates.

Quickly, Melanie watched her boyfriend Josh Siems dive deeper into drugs.

“Once that legal supply dries up you turn to illicit substances. Started with heroin, heroin was essentially completely taken over by fentanyl by 2017," said Yates.

For years, Melanie watched as the man she loved was battling with addiction.

Sometimes things were good.

“He went through long periods of clean time, a year, year and a half with short relapses," said Yates.

For a long time, Josh was doing good, then his family noticed a change.

“We called a wellness check on him cause something was funny and when police found him he was alone and unresponsive," said Yates.

Josh was on life support in the hospital.

On October 14th, his 31st birthday, he was pronounced brain dead.

While in the hospital a urine sample was taken, though the family knew he was using fentanyl, it wasn’t on the report.

“His parents and I spent at least a good couple of hours trying to figure out how because we found fentanyl pills in his apartment," said Yates.

It turns out that fentanyl isn’t tested in a standard drug screening.

It’s why the family is in Annapolis, pushing for a bill that would require urine samples to include fentanyl.

“Having that certainty of just knowing, of peace and not having to run those circles in your head gives you just a little bit of closure," said Yates.

Delegate Joe Vogel is the lead sponsor on the bill that now has support from Governor Wes Moore.

“Close to 50% of the hospitals in our state still don’t have that policy in place where they test for fentanyl in a normal toxicology report and we believe that needs to change," said Yates.

Josh’s family came to Annapolis to testify in favor of the bill.

Hoping it can provide families like theirs with piece-of-mind and aid in the fight against opiates.