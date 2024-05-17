From space to canvas: Poly students unveil art inspired by the cosmos

BALTIMORE — Artwork inspired by pictures from deep space taken by the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled today by students from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. The exhibit took place at the Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus.

These creative works on display were made possible through a collaboration between Poly High, the Cosmic Visions Art Contest, the Youth for Astronomy, and the Engineering Program at the Space Telescope Science Institute. Four select students were awarded for their pieces.

The Poly students linked up with Webb Telescope data processors at the Space Telescope Science Institute back in October. There, they learned how data changes into amazing pictures of space.

Since their visit to the science institute, the students have been immersed in these images along with information about interstellar space. This would eventually inspire almost 100 works of art.