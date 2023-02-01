From serving his country to serving God

PASADENA, Md. — I have a confession to make. I have never met a man like Jim Bors. The Navy ordered him to take a voyage to the bottom of the sea, when he came up, it was his heart that sank over the sudden death of his wife.

What surfaced was a man of the cloth, two cloths, one a uniform, the other a collar.

A man who spent a good chunk of his life out of the Naval Academy on the ocean floor, is now on the second floor speaking to fourth graders at Divine Mercy Academy in Pasadena.

“I’m going to tell them I was on a fast track submarine where the missions were secret classified and dangerous,” said a man not wearing a uniform but wearing a collar.

You see, when Bors' wife of 25 years, Shirley, died suddenly, without warning, even surprised God, he felt a calling.

Already a Deacon, those who knew him best gently nudged him into the seminary.

He went to Mt. Saint Mary’s and this past June was ordained by Archbishop Lori. Ali H. Ghaffari, who is the founder and Board President of Divine Mercy. Bors was then invited to tell his story of two vocations.

Divine Mercy is now in its fourth year as a Classical Catholic Liberal Arts School. It currently has over 100 students.

The school will have an open house on February 23.

