From heartache to hope: Tacole Robinson’s inspiring journey of motherhood through foster care

Tacole Robinson has traveled a long, painful road to motherhood.

Failed infertility treatments made her and her husband, Marlon, look at other options.

She found a foster care agency, Mentor, and they asked if the Robinsons would take children with complex medical needs.

“At some point in my life, I wanted to be a nurse,” Tacole says. “I enjoy taking care of others when they're sick. There's just a caregiver inside of me. And so, when they talked about the medically fragile program, I said, this is what we're supposed to do.”

Fifteen children, all with serious health issues, have been welcomed into the Robinson home over the years, ranging from newborns to infants.

“I know that this is what God wanted me to do, to bring home babies and to nurture them and take care of them,” she says.

Tacole radiates joy, whether she's sharing stories about the kids or getting them their snacks.

“I was made to be a mom and to take care of those who have special needs,” she says. “To hear them say, ‘Mommy’ or ‘Mama,’ when so many people thought it was the worst for them.”

Three children have become permanent members of the Robinson family. Since then, Tacole gave birth to two boys, and now the family of seven says it has room in their hearts for more.