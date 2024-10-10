Watch Now
From City Hall to Circuit Court: Mayor Brandon Scott called for jury duty

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott is switching caps, from Baltimore City's top executive to juror.

On Thursday the Mayor's Office confirmed Scott was selected as an alternate juror for a Circuit Court trial.

Scott's jury duty could impact his public schedule as Mayor over the coming days.

“Jury service is one of our most important civic duties, which ensures our judicial system functions properly,” said Scott. “While being selected was somewhat a surprise, I will fulfill my responsibilities as an alternate juror proudly and fairly.”

