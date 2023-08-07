Friends, family remember Baltimore hip-hop producer

BALTIMORE — A vigil held on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Friends, family, and fans of Christopher Morton, better known as the hip-hop producer "WhiteBoy," celebrated his life on Saturday.

"All of my good days outweigh my bad days, and I won't complain. You got your wings, baby," Morton's mother sang.

Morton was shot and killed last Thursday.

He just hit over a million streams, but he's also remembered for his generosity.

"The senseless violence has to end. You took away a person who would've given the shirt off his back. You didn't have to hurt him, whatever you wanted from him, he would've given it to you. To take his life, you hurt more than just him, you hurt everybody. All the people here are hurt," said Jamia Handy-Slater, a family friend.

There's now a mural of WhiteBoy alongside his best friend Colby, who died in 2016.

Police are asking for any tips that can help with their investigation.