Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fried shrimp left cooking on the stove causes fire in Harford County

Jarrettsville Fire
Office of the State Fire Marshal
Jarrettsville Fire
Jarrettsville Fire
Jarrettsville Fire
Posted

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — A family of six is safe after an early morning house fire.

The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire on Sudath Lane around 2:50 a.m. Friday.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire started after a man left fried shrimp cooking unattended in the kitchen. When he returned, he found the fire had already ignited and attempted to put it out using a garden hose.

Four adults and two children were able to escape safely. The family is currently receiving support from friends, family members and Harford County Disaster Assistance.

Authorities say this is a good reminder to use caution when cooking and have fire safety measures in place to prevent similar incidents.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are