Fried shrimp left cooking on the stove causes fire in Harford County

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — A family of six is safe after an early morning house fire.

The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire on Sudath Lane around 2:50 a.m. Friday.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire started after a man left fried shrimp cooking unattended in the kitchen. When he returned, he found the fire had already ignited and attempted to put it out using a garden hose.

Four adults and two children were able to escape safely. The family is currently receiving support from friends, family members and Harford County Disaster Assistance.

Authorities say this is a good reminder to use caution when cooking and have fire safety measures in place to prevent similar incidents.