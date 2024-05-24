Friday storm causes damage in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A fast-moving storm this morning caused some damage on parts of the Eastern Shore, including Ocean City.

Photos and video showed roofs torn off some buildings, as well as flooding.

A roof was also seen collapsed on a park pavilion in Bishopville.

Bayside Boat Rentals, in Ocean City, posted on Facebook:

Marked safe from the microburst, tornado or waterspout that just destroyed a condo in our channel at Bayside on 52nd st and 53rd st…

We were having our pre-memorial weekend employee meeting when the severe weather came through.



The condo in our channel on 53rd st had part of its roof completely ripped off and thrown into the channel on 52nd St…



I am really glad nobody was hurt from this damage…

The storm touched down at about 9:40 a.m.

Wind gusts were estimated at 60 miles per hour, and the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Stay with us for any updates to this story.