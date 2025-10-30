Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor dies at Maryland home of sudden heart attack

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland actor has died of a sudden heart attack

Many may remember Floyd Roger Myers Jr. as playing the younger version of Will Smith during season three of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Myers is also credited with portraying Marlon Jackson in ABC’s The Jacksons: An American Dream mini-series.

His younger sister and mother, Tyree and Renee Trice, shared the sad news on Facebook and GoFundMe.

Myers is survived by his four children.

"He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met," said Tyree.