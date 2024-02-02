Freezing for a good cause

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dozens of Maryland first responders dove into freezing water today.

Not to save lives, but to raise money to make lives better.

It was for the police plunge at Sandy Point State Park.

It's part of plunge week, where several polar bear plunges raise money for Maryland Special Olympics.

"What that enables us to do is not only give our current athletes and unified teammates the opportunities they deserve and love and the sports that they love, but it helps us go out into the community and find more athletes to bring in and benefit from the program as well," Jim Schmutz, president/CEO of Special Olympics Maryland.

This year they're on track to raise upwards of four million dollars.

Over 15,000 athletes compete for free every year thanks to the donations.