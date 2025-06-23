Free summer meal program for Baltimore County students

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Summer makes it harder for some children to get fed. Baltimore County schools want to help with that.

The school system started its summer meal program Monday. Children under age 18 can get a free lunch Monday through Friday, except on July 4.

The summer meal program serves areas where at least half of students qualify for free or reduced meals during the school year, based on federal guidelines.

“Over the summer, food insecurity increases,” says Conni Strittmatter, youth and family engagement manager for Baltimore County Public Library. “Many families rely on access to food at schools during the school year. We work with Baltimore County Public Schools to bring the meals into the library so families can access those meals.”

Sixteen Baltimore County public libraries qualified this year, up from 12 last year. That includes the Cockeysville library, which is offering the meal program for the first time.

“This whole county has around 75 percent of families who qualify for free and reduced meals during the school year,” Strittmatter says. “So, we know that not only is this a new need here in Cockeysville, but it is a widespread need throughout the entire county.”

It's just one way county schools is helping to feed students over the summer. There’s also a weekly food box distribution at schools in more rural parts of the county.

You can see the full list of participating libraries for the program and other details about the summer meal program here.

The summer meal program runs through August 15.