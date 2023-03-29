Free legal clinics offered for Baltimoreans in danger of losing their homes

BALTIMORE — Thousands of Baltimoreans stand to lose their property in the city's annual tax sale, but a group of local volunteers want them to know there's help.

For the ninth year, Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service is partnering with the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland to offer free legal clinics for those who are at risk of losing their homes in the tax sale. This year, a third nonprofit - The Stop Oppressive Seizures (SOS) Fund - is joining them for the clinics.

Margaret Henn, deputy director of MVLS, said more than 5,500 people in the tax-sale situation this year.

"Every year there are thousands of homeowners who are at risk of Baltimore City's tax sale. So they have unpaid property taxes or other city citations - could be something like a broken window that they haven't paid - and that puts them at risk of having their property go to tax sale at May 15."

Homeowners can meet one-on-one with a pro bono attorney at one of three clinics. They can register at 443-703-3052. The clinics are:

—Monday, April 3, from 4-7 p.m. at University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Community Engagement Center, 16 South Poppleton Street

—Saturday, April 15, from 12-3 p.m. at Collington Square Recreation Center, 1410 North Patterson Park Avenue

—Wednesday, April 19, from 4-7 p.m. at C.C. Jackson Recreation Center, 4910 Park Heights Avenue

Arnette Media Strategies Tax Sale 2023 Flyer



Henn said they're trying to reach as many people as possible in April, as well as remotely, to provide legal advice about avoiding the tax sale.

"We know there are a lot of people who need this help, and we're trying to get the word out there about the fact that there is a resource that people can turn to," she said.

MVLS has also advocated for tax sale reform to help people stay in their homes.

"Tax sale is a very confusing process. Oftentimes the investors that purchase these tax sale debts are the only ones that understand the process, so, one, we're helping people understand the process; two, we can connect them with property tax credits that most people don't know about that can potentially get them off the tax sale list," she said. "We can also sometimes work with individuals' mortgage companies to help get them off the tax sale lists. If someone does go into tax sale, we provide continuing legal representation to prevent foreclosure of their homes."