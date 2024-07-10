Free flicks from Fed Hill

BALTIMORE — The American Visionary Art Museum (AVAM) is back with Flicks From the Hill. It’s a free film series taking place for four consecutive Thursday nights.

It will kick off on July 11th and end on August 1st.

Each movie begins at 8:30 p.m. If it’s too hot outside, the showing will move inside the museum, which will be open on ‘Flicks Nights’ from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m..

The AVAM staff had a hand in what movies were picked, and they chose from several genres. The first night, July 11th, will start with the classic Field of Dreams.

For a list of the rest of the movies, clickhere.