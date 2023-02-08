Frederick woman's bail revoked after allegedly stealing five cars within two months

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick woman's bail has been revoked after being arrested a fifth time in less than two months for allegedly stealing cars.

The latest incident occurred February 2 when deputies were called to the Capital Auto Center on Buckeystown Pike.

A salesperson there reported that a potential customer took off with a Nissan Sentra as they were preparing for a test drive.

The employee apparently went inside the dealership to get a dealer tag, but left the keys with the woman so she could look at the car's interior.

When the worker returned, the woman and car were gone.

Video surveillance captured footage of the woman fleeing.

About two-hours later deputies pulled the stolen car over after spotting it on I-70.

The driver was identified as Heather Ann Kennedy, 32. At the time of the traffic stop, she was also found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Turns out Kennedy had been arrested four times since December 7 for other auto thefts, one of which occurred at a second Capital Auto Sales location on Urbana Pike.

Kennedy was last arrested on January 16 after allegedly stealing a Mazda 3 that was parked at Willowtree Plaza. She was again taken into custody after being stopped on I-70, however she ended up being released two-days later on private home detention.

Prior to that Kennedy was picked up on December 30 for stealing a Ford Fusion from the Econo Lodge lot on Francis Scott Key Drive. Deputies later located the car parked behind Kennedy's Frederick City apartment, where she admitted to taking the car.

Eleven days earlier, Kennedy was back at it again taking off in a Toyota Highlander that was left running in front of the Lucky Pho restaurant on North Market Street.

In that case the owner briefly left the car to see if the restaurant was open, only to come back and find it missing. Police later found Kennedy driving the car in Baltimore City, but she was again released on bond.

Then on December 7 is when the string of car thefts began at the first Capital Auto Sales location on Urbana Pike.

This time, the salesperson let Kennedy take a test drive alone. It wasn't until several hours later that she returned the car, at which point deputies were on scene to arrest her. At the time, Kennedy was also wanted on an open Howard County warrant.