Frederick teen charged as adult for allegedly slashing, stabbing fellow student in high school hallway

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick teen is being charged as an adult for allegedly slashing and stabbing a fellow student in a high school hallway Thursday.

The two students got into a fight around 1:15pm at Tuscarora High School.

School administrators initially sent 17-year-old Zain Mahmood home after the altercation.

However, they soon learned he used a "sharp or bladed object" to injure the other student involved.

The 16-year-old victim was hospitalized with injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

Mahmood was later arrested at his home on a slew of charges including assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

He's currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.