Frederick Police searching for man who entered school, assaulted staff member

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County Police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a high school and assaulted a staff member.

Around 11:00 a.m., the man entered Urbana High School.

While inside, a staff member saw him and escorted him back outside. As the staff member closed the door, the suspect allegedly assaulted him.

The suspect then left the campus. No students or other staff were harmed by the man.

The school resource officer was immediately contacted and began investigating.

If you have any information about the person, please call 911 or the non-emergency line at 301-600-2071.