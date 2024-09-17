Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frederick Police searching for man who entered school, assaulted staff member

Suspicious Person.jpg
Frederick County
Suspicious Person.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County Police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a high school and assaulted a staff member.

Around 11:00 a.m., the man entered Urbana High School.

While inside, a staff member saw him and escorted him back outside. As the staff member closed the door, the suspect allegedly assaulted him.

The suspect then left the campus. No students or other staff were harmed by the man.

The school resource officer was immediately contacted and began investigating.

If you have any information about the person, please call 911 or the non-emergency line at 301-600-2071.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices