Frederick Police catch bloodied shooting suspect fleeing scene

FREDERICK, Md. — A gruesome scene in Frederick last Friday.

It all started when police were called for a shooting at the Country Hill Apartments on Heather Ridge Drive.

On the way to the scene, officers came across a fleeing Acura driven by a man covered in blood.

Police were able to stop the getaway vehicle and identify the driver as 22-year-old Elijah Stephen Mboss.

Officers discovered Mboss was in possession of a handgun and knife.

Meanwhile outside the apartment complex, the victim, Tristen Mahorney, was found suffering from multiple wounds.

He later died at Frederick Health Hospital.

Investigators believe Mboss and Mahorney were involved in some form of altercation before things turned violent.

Mboss now faces first degree murder charges. He's currently being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 10.