Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frederick massage parlor busted for alleged prostitution ring

Frederick County Sheriff .jpeg
Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Frederick County Sheriff .jpeg
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 09:56:54-04

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick massage parlor was busted Wednesday for allegedly operating a prostitution ring.

The Sheriff's Office said they received complaints of suspicious activity at Wellness Massage Center on Presidents Court.

After conducting surveillance, deputies executed a search and seizure warrant at the business.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, evidence was recovered indicating money had been exchanged for sex.

Those allegedly involved were not named as charges remain pending.

In the meantime, the Frederick County Division of Planning and Zoning issued a “stop work order” prohibiting the business from operating.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices