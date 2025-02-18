Frederick man sentenced after trying to abduct 8-year-old girl from her mother

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man, Nicholas Albanes, 42, has been sentenced to 17 years of active incarceration in the Division of Corrections for armed robbery.

This stems from an incident on May 10, 2023.

Frederick police responded to Hillcrest Drive and Lancaster Place for reports of a robbery and attempted abduction of a child.

Police contacted the victim and her 8-year-old daughter. The victim told police they were walking along Hillcrest Drive when she noticed a vehicle parking along the shoulder of the road.

Not long after, the victim felt Albanes brush by her and attempted to grab her daughter.

Police say the victim held her daughter while Albanes tried to grab her purse from her.

Albanes tried to grab the child a second time, unsuccessfully, and the victim began screaming for help, according to police.

After this, Albanes pepper-sprayed both victims and fled the scene in his car.

He was identified through matching motor vehicle registration and DNA collected from the pepper-spray at the scene.