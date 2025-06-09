Frederick County teens face assault charges in disturbing locker room incident

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Multiple teenagers are facing criminal charges following an incident at Brunswick High School in Frederick County.

According to authorities, on April 11, a student was in the boys' locker room when another student approached and assaulted him on the buttocks with a "rubber penis sex toy" while he was fully clothed.

Three more students later held the victim down and forced the sex toy into his mouth while a fourth student recorded on his cellphone.

Detectives also discovered another incident that occurred on April 3, where two students reportedly held down a victim and tried to force a sex toy into their mouth while another student recorded.

Two of the juveniles involved in the April 3 incident were also involved in the April 11 incident.

A 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and two 15-year-olds are all facing assault charges.

Along with assault, the 17-year-old is charged with fourth-degree sexual offense and two counts of visual surveillance of a private area.

The incident is not being classified as hazing, per the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-1046.