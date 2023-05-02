Watch Now
Frederick County surveys families on child care needs to aid child care access

Frederick County
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 02, 2023
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The Frederick County Office for Children and Families invites residents whose children are too young for kindergarten to take a brief survey on child care needs.

This survey is part of an ongoing Child Care Market Study that aims to understand child care and demand in the context of community values.

The family survey is available online in English and Spanish.

Here are the links:

https://www.research.net/r/FrederickCoFamilySurvey

https://www.research.net/r/FrederickCoEncuestaFamiliar

Results of the survey help the County identify family needs and invest in innovative strategies to improve child care access.

For more information about the project and updates on community engagement opportunities, click here.

