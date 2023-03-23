Frederick County Sheriff's Deputy faces child abuse allegations

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A sheriff's deputy in Frederick County faces child abuse allegations after he allegedly assaulted a five-year-old child.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region conducted an investigation of assault involving a sheriff's deputy from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The complaint was reported to the Maryland State Police and preliminary investigation reveals the alleged assault involved a five-year-old child.

The alleged assault occurred on March 21.

Following the investigation and consultation with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, the sheriff's deputy was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.