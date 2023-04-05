Frederick County Sheriff indicted for scheme to illegally acquire machine guns

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment on Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins and gun dealer Robert Krop.

The charges include conspiracy and false statements in order to acquire illegal machine guns.

Jenkins has been sheriff since his election in 2006. He was recently re-elected in in 2022.

Krop is the principal owner and operator of firearms-related businesses in Frederick County.

Krop's businesses held up two Federal Firearms Licenses that allowed him to, under certain circumstances, to possess and deal in machine guns.

The indictment alleges that from August 2015 to May 2022, Jenkins and Krop conspired to unlawfully purchase machine guns and falsified multiple documents on the Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead.

Court documents state that Krop allegedly drafted these documents for Jenkins' signature.

The indictment states that both Jenkins and Krop knew there would not be a demonstration of machine guns to the Sheriff's Office and that the machine guns were intended for rental to Krop's customers.

Krop's business allegedly offered political support to Jenkins for supporting his business.

If convicted, both Jenkins and Krop face up to five years in federal prison.

Krop also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for unlawful possession of a machine gun.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.