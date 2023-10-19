Frederick County man dies following rollover crash on Buckeystown Pike

FREDERICK, Md. — A 20-year-old Frederick County man is dead following a rollover crash on Buckeystown Pike Wednesday.

It happened around 1:30pm as a car was trying to make a left turn onto Executive Way from the northbound lanes.

An oncoming vehicle coming from the southbound side caused the two cars to collide leaving one of them on its side.

Sotir Markoff died from his injuries at Shock Trauma, while the other driver is expected to survive.

Investigators do no believe impairment or excessive speed was a factor.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says it's the second deadly crash in the area over the past two weeks.

On October 5 Darlene Grantham, 76, was making a left turn into the Westview Shopping Center when her car was hit by an oncoming Mack truck.

“With new traffic patterns, expansion of the lanes, and increasing traffic volumes on Route 85, we remind drivers to pay attention to all traffic signals, signs, and the rules of the road,” said Corporal Nathan Rector, a Traffic Unit team member.