Frederick County Health Department offers free children vaccines

FREDERICK COUNTY — Maryland State Law requires pre-k through 12th grade students to be vaccinated.

That’s why the Frederick County Health Department is helping you prepare for the new school year by offering free vaccinations for children.

Starting today, parents with children without health insurance that covers the cost of immunizations, or who are unable to get vaccinated by their healthcare provider, can book an appointment. Vaccinations are available to children 18 and under.

You can book an appointment from now until September 11th by calling this number (301) 600-3342 and view the clinic’s back to schoolvaccination requirements here.



