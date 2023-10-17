Frederick Co. joins several Maryland districts in suing social media companies

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Public Schools announced they've filed a lawsuit against Meta, Google, ByteDance and Snap Inc.

In doing so, they join Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's and Anne Arundel County alleging these social media products are harming students.

School districts say these social media companies have known about these negative impacts but have continued to prioritize profit over the well-being of children.

The lawsuits claim the algorithms driving these platforms are designed to exploit the student's brains in a way comparable to nicotine to manipulate them into staying on the platform as long as possible.

We reached out to the social media companies, so far there's been no response.

Here's what they said a few months ago:

We want to reassure every parent that we have their interests at heart in the work we’re doing to provide teens with safe, supportive experiences online. We’ve developed more than 30 tools to support teens and their families, including tools that allow parents to decide when, and for how long, their teens use Instagram, age verification technology, automatically setting accounts belonging to those under 16 to private when they join Instagram, and sending notifications encouraging teens to take regular breaks. We’ve invested in technology that finds and removes content related to suicide, self-injury or eating disorders before anyone reports it to us. These are complex issues, but we will continue working with parents, experts and regulators such as the state attorneys general to develop new tools, features and policies that meet the needs of teens and their families.







Antigone Davis, Head of Safety, Meta