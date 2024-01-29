Frederick City victimized in wire fraud scheme

Maryland State Police are investigating a wire fraud, and the victim is the City of Frederick.

The investigation is related to the new police headquarters project.

Right now, it looks like the City might've been defrauded out of $280,527.30.

Mayor of Frederick City, Michael O'Connor's spokesperson released the following statement, "Recently, City staff became aware that the City was the victim of a wire fraud. This crime was perpetrated by an unknown actor or actors outside the City, in connection with the new FPD headquarters project."

Both the Maryland State Police and the Mayor's Office said that what they can say is limited because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.