Frederick based Flying Dog Brewery acquired by FX Matt Brewing in New York

Posted at 9:06 AM, May 23, 2023
FREDERICK, Md. — Iconic Maryland based brewery, Flying Dog, has been acquired by the family-owned FX Matt Brewing Company out of Utica, New York.

Both companies announced the deal Tuesday.

Without elaborating, Flying Dog CEO Jim Caruso said the brewery's Frederick location presented "too many limitations."

As result FX Matt has been brewing many of Flying Dog's beers over the last decade.

Now that an agreement's been finalized, Flying Dog will shift all production to FX Matt over the summer time.

Flying Dog is expected to cease all operations sometime in August.

In the future FX Matt said they intend to open a Flying Dog taproom in Frederick that will include an "innovation brewery."

Caruso said FX Matt is offering employment to as many Flying Dog workers as possible.

Flying Dog's current Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Savage, will stay on as President of the Flying Dog division of FX Matt Brewing.

"Frederick is a great place to live and do business, unfortunately even though we have invested millions of dollars in the brewery, it has too many limitations and puts Flying Dog at too great a competitive disadvantage," said Caruso. "I could not imagine a better steward for the Flying Dog brand going forward than FX Matt Brewing Company."

