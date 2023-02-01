Watch Now
Frazier's on the Avenue issues warning to alleged bar stool thief

Posted at 8:53 AM, Feb 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — Frazier's on the Avenue is seeking the thief who allegedly took off with one of their handmade custom bar stools.

In a Facebook message posted Tuesday afternoon, the Hampden landmark indicates they know who the culprit is.

They claim to have video evidence of the incident and even the credit card information of the person responsible.

"Here’s the thing… it was not yours to take and we’ve got the video," the post stated.

Frazier's says they're giving the individual until Friday to return the stool before releasing footage of them committing the theft.

"You’ve got until Friday to leave it outside before we’re forced to post the videos. You don’t even have to come in!" the post concluded.

