Franklin High School student caught bringing loaded gun to class

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore County student could face discipline for bringing a loaded gun to school Monday.

It happened at Franklin High School in Reisterstown.

The School's Resource Officer was the one to recover the weapon, after getting word the student may be armed.

There were no reported injuries. It's unclear how or why the student had a gun.

"Weapons of any kind on school property are strictly prohibited and students who are found to be in possession of a weapon will face serious school and legal consequences." principal Kieran O’Connell wrote in a notification letter to parents. "We are deeply disappointed by the reckless actions of this student."

