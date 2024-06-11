Franciscan Center, Identity Access Project to host Community MVA $1 Photo ID Day

BALTIMORE — The Franciscan Center and Identity Access Project are teaming up once again to help those facing homelessness.

On Wednesday, June 12th, they will be holding a Community MVA $1 Photo ID Day.

During the event, people who are experiencing homelessness, residing in shelters, returning citizens, or individuals enrolled in a program are able to obtain an ID.

IAP will be on-site providing financial assistance as well.

The nonprofit will cover the $1.00 cost of the IDs and the round-trip bus token for guests from the MVA.

The event will take place at the Franciscan Center at 101 W. 23rd Street in Baltimore from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.