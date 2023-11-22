Franciscan Center holds annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need

Groups throughout the Baltimore area are giving back, making sure those in need get a warm Thanksgiving meal.

On Tuesday the Franciscan Center hosted its annual Thanksgiving meal at two different locations.

One at their main center in Charles Village, the other at a homeless encampment in Brooklyn.

They had some help form employees with JP Morgan and Medstar Health.

"This is our community, and obviously, our mission relates to providing great healthcare, and we're very proud to do that. But we're also very interested in other factors like food insufficiency, which can lead to chronic conditions. So for us to be able to play a small part in delivering food to folks who may not have access to it otherwise, it's just a great honor to have that opportunity," said T.J. Senker, President at Medstar Good Samaritan and Union Memorial hospitals.

The groups made about 1,000 meals to help those in need.

The Franciscan Center also delivered roughly 500 meals to local nonprofits, senior homes, as well as to Baltimore's winter shelter.