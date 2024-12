BALTIMORE — The Franciscan Center of Baltimore is here and serving those in need this holiday season.

For 24 hours, the center works non-stop to provide hot meals.

Last year, the center handed out 4,000 meals to the hungry.

This is the fourth year the center has done this, and it will be handing out meals until 10am tomorrow.

They are also giving away clothing and hygiene kits for neighbors in need.