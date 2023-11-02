Fourth floor of Baltimore Circuit Court locked down due to suspicious package

UPDATE: Initial tests from the Fire Department show the substance is non-hazardous. The Sheriff's Office investigate this matter for potential criminality.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The fourth floor of Baltimore City's Circuit Court is locked down after a suspicious package was received according to the Baltimore Sheriff's Office.

Officials say this remains a potential hazmat situation and a partial street closure is in place on the 100 block of North Calvert Street.

The Baltimore City Fire Department Hazmat Unit is on the scene.

