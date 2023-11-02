Watch Now
Fourth floor of Baltimore Circuit Court locked down due to suspicious package

Posted at 2023-11-02T11:16:38-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:47:21-04

UPDATE: Initial tests from the Fire Department show the substance is non-hazardous. The Sheriff's Office investigate this matter for potential criminality.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The fourth floor of Baltimore City's Circuit Court is locked down after a suspicious package was received according to the Baltimore Sheriff's Office.

Officials say this remains a potential hazmat situation and a partial street closure is in place on the 100 block of North Calvert Street.

The Baltimore City Fire Department Hazmat Unit is on the scene.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.

