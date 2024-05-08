Fourth annual MARS Maryland 5 Star is set to begin on October 17

ELKTON, Md. — One of the top equestrian events in the world is returning for the fourth straight year in Cecil County.

The MARS Maryland 5 Star is set to run from 17 of October to the 20.

In 2023, the 5 Star welcomed over 29,000 spectators with nearly 170 competitors representing 14 different countries.

The event brought in $11.6 million in direct spending impact and $19.9 million in total business sales in the state of Maryland.

“Last year’s Maryland 5 Star was our most successful to date,” said Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive. “We can’t wait to welcome back to Fair Hill competitors and spectators from near and far this October to enjoy everything that Cecil County has to offer – amazing restaurants, local breweries, beautiful parks and waterways, and, of course, four days of world-class eventing.”

"The Maryland Five Star at Fair Hill is a world-class event, bringing thousands of spectators from across the country and all over the world to Cecil County and millions in economic impact to the State of Maryland," said Governor Wes Moore. "Maryland's horse industry has a long and proud history, and we are very much looking forward to building upon that legacy with another spectacular Five Star event in October.

Tickets will go on sale beginning May 20.

For more information on tickets, click here.