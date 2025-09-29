Fourteen ancient Egyptian artifacts recovered after being smuggled into U.S.

BALTIMORE, Md. — Ancient Egyptian amulets, stone figurines, a vase, and a funerary statue were smuggled into the US between August 2020 and April 2021, and at least one shipment was destined for a private collector in Edgewater, Maryland.

Customs and Border Patrol agents discovered the artifacts hidden in packages coming in from overseas through different airports.

The packages had been labeled as 'home decor,' 'stone garden statue,' and 'decoration.'

CBP agents also say that the packages didn't accurately state where the items came from or how much they were worth.

"The Funerary Statue alone is appraised at approximately $6 million U.S. Dollars," the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a statement. "It likely originated from an archaeological site in Saqqara or Giza, which are royal cemeteries near the ancient city of Memphis, located in present-day Egypt."

Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office

The Government has recovered the artifacts through a process known as civil asset forfeiture.

"By recovering these artifacts, we've helped preserve priceless pieces of history and reaffirmed our commitment to protecting the world's shared heritage for generations to come," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella with Homeland Security Investigations in Baltimore.

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the artifacts.