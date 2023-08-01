Four teens shot at while walking through Patterson Park

BALTIMORE — Four teens were shot while walking through Patterson Park, Monday evening.

Around 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the Park area to investigate a call for an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers were advised four teenage males were walking through Patterson Park when an unknown male individual shot at them.

Police say the suspect fled on foot from the area.

None of the victims were injured during this incident.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.