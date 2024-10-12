Four teens arrested for series of armed carjackings, robberies in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police's Robbery Unit and Carjacking Team have arrested four juveniles for a series of armed carjackings and robberies.

All of the crimes occurred between October 1 through October 9.

The first two incidents were armed robberies, one in the 4300 block of Annapolis Road, and another in the 3000 block of Hammonds Ferry Road.

Police say three armed carjackings occurred following the robberies in the 5300 block of Edmondson Avenue, the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike, and the 600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

The teens' ages range from 14 to 16 years old.